Jaggers, Billy Ray, 91

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for August 29 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Jaggers, Billy Ray, 91. Manufacturing Engineer and Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, August 25. Visitation 12pm-5pm Monday, August 29th Stanleys Funeral Home and Funeral Service 10am Tuesday, August 30th Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys

