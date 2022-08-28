Tulsa. Jaggers, Billy Ray, 91. Manufacturing Engineer and Army Veteran. Died Wednesday, August 25. Visitation 12pm-5pm Monday, August 29th Stanleys Funeral Home and Funeral Service 10am Tuesday, August 30th Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys
