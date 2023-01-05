 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacobs, Hazel Louise, 89. Oologah

  • 0

Jacobs, Hazel Louise, 89. Oologah, Oklahoma. Died December 30, 2022. Visitation is 4:00 pm-7:00pm, Thursday at Mowery Funeral Service. Services will be : 1:00 pm, Friday at Oologah Assembly of God Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Talala, OK. Mowery Funeral Service

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert