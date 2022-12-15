 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacobs, Gloria Louise, 94. Oologah, Amoc

  • 0

Jacobs, Gloria Louise, 94. Oologah, Amoco Corporation administrative assistant. Died Tuesday, December 13. Funeral 10:00 Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Mowery, Owasso

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert