Jackson, Patricia Ann "Kidd", 74. Tulsa, Housewife. Died Wednesday, April 12. Visitation: Monday, April 17, 12 - 8 pm, Funeral Service: Tuesday, April 18, 10 am. Both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
