 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jackson, Larry E., 77. Tulsa, Heavy

  • 0

Jackson, Larry E., 77. Tulsa, Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Friday, October 7. No services planned. Moore"s Southlawn

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert