Jackson, Joyce Ernestine Anderson, 92

Jackson, Joyce Ernestine Anderson, 92. Tulsa, Vocalist, Author, Garden Enthusiast. Died October 29, 2022. Funeral will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Tulsa, on Saturday, November 26th at 2pm.

