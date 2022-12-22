Jackson, Calvin Robert, 86. Okmulgee, Army veteran and retired truck driver. Died Monday, December 19. Visitation 3-6pm Monday, December 26 Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Funeral 11am Tuesday, December 27 Jubilee Christian Center. Burial at Okfuskee Cemetery. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage
