Iten, Claudia Marie, 84. Broken Arrow, Retired Librarian with University of Tulsa. Died Tuesday, December 27. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 5th, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, January 6th, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

