Iten, Claudia Marie, 84. Broken Arrow, Retired Librarian with University of Tulsa. Died Tuesday, December 27. A Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 5th, at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, January 6th, at St. Benedicts Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.