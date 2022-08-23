 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inola

  • 0

Inola. Doss, Kathy, 75. Child Birth Educator. Died Thursday, August 18. Visitation will be held 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Inola Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. Service will be Thursday, at Calvary Baptist Church. Inola Funeral Home & Cremaotory

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert