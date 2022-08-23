Inola. Doss, Kathy, 75. Child Birth Educator. Died Thursday, August 18. Visitation will be held 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Inola Funeral Home. Family will greet friends from 5-8 p.m. Service will be Thursday, at Calvary Baptist Church. Inola Funeral Home & Cremaotory
