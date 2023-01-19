 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hutchings, Sandy, 81. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Hutchings, Sandy, 81. Broken Arrow, Retired Registered Nurse. Died Sunday, January 15. Viewing 12-4:30pm Thursday, and 9:00am-12pm Friday, at Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Services at 2:00pm Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert