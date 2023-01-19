Hutchings, Sandy, 81. Broken Arrow, Retired Registered Nurse. Died Sunday, January 15. Viewing 12-4:30pm Thursday, and 9:00am-12pm Friday, at Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow. Services at 2:00pm Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.