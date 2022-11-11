 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Huston, William "Bill" , 85. Tulsa, U.S.

Huston, William "Bill" , 85. Tulsa, U.S. Army Veteran & Lumber Broker. Died Saturday, October 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

