Huston, Michael Douglas, 75. Tulsa, ONEO

Huston, Michael Douglas, 75. Tulsa, ONEOK Senior Engineer & Marine Corp Veteran . Died December 18, 2022. Visitation Monday 6:00pm-8:00pm Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service, Funeral service Tuesday 10:00am Beaver Street Baptist Church, Jenks. Schaudt Glenpool-Bixby Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.