Huntsman, Del, 89. Broken Arrow

Huntsman, Del, 89. Broken Arrow, Banking Bookkeeper. Died Friday, December 23. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, December 29 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 2pm, Friday, December 30 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

