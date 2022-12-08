 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hughes, Paul Curtis, 96. Coweta

  • 0

Hughes, Paul Curtis, 96. Coweta, retired diesel mechanic and Army veteran. Died Sunday, December 4. Visitation 1-6 pm Sunday, Brown Funeral Home and service 1 pm Monday, First Christian Church, Coweta. Brown, Coweta

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert