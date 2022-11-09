 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Huff, Leroy L., 97. Jenks, Retired Riverside Airport foreman and Army veteran. Died Thursday, November 4. Service 1:30 P.M. Monday, November 11, First Baptist Church Jenks. Hargrove - Marker Funeral & Cremation Service

