Hudson, Charlie, 75. Broken Arrow

Hudson, Charlie, 75. Broken Arrow, Internal Auditor for OCCI Petroleum Oil CO, City Service Company and Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, October 2. Memorial Service, 2:00pm, Friday, October 7, Hayhurst Chapel, Broken Arrow, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

