Huckaby, Stacey Janelle, 43. Tulsa, Administrative Clerk for Hospice. Died Tuesday, January 31. Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Tuesday, February 7, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 am, Wednesday, February 8, at Harvard Avenue Christian Church in Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home
