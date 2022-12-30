 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huber, Delores R., 91. Tahlequah formerl

  • 0

Huber, Delores R., 91. Tahlequah formerly of Tulsa, Loving wife and mother. Died Tuesday, December 20. Memorial Service will be January 14, 1:00 pm at Tulsa Bible Church. Green Country Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert