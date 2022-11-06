Hubbard, Joe Albert, 86. Tulsa, Retired Sheet Metal Worker and Army Veteran. Died Monday October 31. Memorial Service 1:30pm Saturday November 12 Southwood Baptist Church 10110 E 41st St. Serenity Funerals and Cremation
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.