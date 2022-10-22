 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Houchin, John, 75. Tulsa, Owner of Houchin Electric . Died Sunday, October 16. Visitation will be held 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland. Service will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at Tulsa Bible Church. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

