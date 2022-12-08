 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Horn, Wayland "W.R.", 93. Tulsa, Retired: Procurement and Inventory Manager, American Airlines and United States Army veteran. Died Monday, December 5. Funeral: 2:00 pm, Monday, December 12, 2022. Moore's Eastlawn Chapel

