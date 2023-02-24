Horn, Michael Ralph, 68. Claremore, Retired Supervisor for Uponor. Died Tuesday, February 21. Visitation: Sunday, February 26, 12-5 pm. Celebration of life: Monday, February 27, 2 pm, both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.