Hopper, Walter Acey, 75. Tulsa, OK, Retired Tournament Director for PGA America . Died Thursday November 10, 2022. Visitation 3pm 7pm Monday @ Hominy Indian Village Chapel Indian Services 10 AM Tuesday, Hominy Indian Village Chapel. Powell, Hominy.

