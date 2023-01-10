Hopper, Anthony Lynn, 57. Sand Springs, Truck Driver, US Army Veteran. Died Wednesday January 4. Visitation Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service and funeral services on Thursday at 10 am at Hillspring Church Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.