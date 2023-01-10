 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hopper, Anthony Lynn, 57. Sand Springs, Truck Driver, US Army Veteran. Died Wednesday January 4. Visitation Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service and funeral services on Thursday at 10 am at Hillspring Church Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

