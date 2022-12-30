 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hope, David W., 63. Tulsa, Master

Hope, David W., 63. Tulsa, Master Carpenter. Died Sunday, December 25. A visitation will be he held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., on Tuesday, January 3, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, January 4, at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

