Hood, Lora Jean, 96

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 23 series
Hood, Lora Jean, 96. Broken Arrow, Retired. Died Wednesday, September 21. Funeral: 10:00 am, Monday, September 26, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Southlawn

