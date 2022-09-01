Hominy. Balentine , Shirley , 74. Died Sunday, August 28. Visitiation will be 10:00 am - 7:00 pm Thursday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland. Service will be held 10:30 am Friday at the First Assembly of God Church in Cleveland. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
