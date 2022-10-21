 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holley, Norma, 90. Broken Arrow

  • 0

Holley, Norma, 90. Broken Arrow, College English Professor. Died Wednesday, October 19. Viewing, 2-5pm, Sunday, at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 10am, Monday, at the Funeral Home. Hayhurst

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert