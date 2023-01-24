 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hokanson, John, 90. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hokanson, John, 90. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Retired Economist with Department of Transportation and veteran of the United States Navy. Died Saturday, January 21, 2023. Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

