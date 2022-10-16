 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hobson, Robert, 57. Tulsa, Claud's Hamburgers Owner. Died Wednesday, October 12. Visitation 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene. Leonard-Marker

