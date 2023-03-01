Hobbs, Glenn Carl, 82. Sapulpa, distribution manager, ONG, Served in U.S. Army Reserve and the Army National Guard. Died Friday, February 24. Visitation: Tuesday, from 5-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK; funeral services will be Wednesday, at 2 pm, in the chapel at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK. Smith Funeral Home, 1208 S Main Street, Sapulpa, OK 74066
