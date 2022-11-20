 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hixon, George E., 81. Tulsa, President o

  • 0

Hixon, George E., 81. Tulsa, President of Oral Health Products and U.S. Air Force Veteran. Died Sunday, November 13, 2022. Memorial Service, 2PM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at First Presbyterian, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home 918-663-2233

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert