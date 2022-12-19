Hitzeman, Dr. David, 75. Monkey Island, Oklahoma, Physician. Died Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Visitation, Monday December 19, 2022 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Service, Grove, OK. Service 1pm Saturday Jan. 7, 2023 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Tulsa, OK.. Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, OK
