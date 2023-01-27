Hingey, Patty, 78. Tulsa, Administrative Assistant. Died Sunday, January 28. Visitation 3 - 6 p.m., Sunday, Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Services 1 p.m., Monday, January 30, at the funeral home Chapel. Burial at Floral Haven to follow. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa
