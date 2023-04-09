Hills, Mary Carolyn, 80. Tulsa, Retired Volunteer and Administrative Assistant. Died Wednesday, March 29. Rosary will be held at 7 pm, on Sunday, April 16, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, on Monday, April 17, at Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
