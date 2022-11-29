 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hill, Valerie Patricia, 68. Tulsa, Oil & Gas Administrator for Sage Natural Resources. Died Saturday, November 26, 2022. Memorial Service, 10AM, Friday at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Webcast will be available at www.moorefuneral.com. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home 918-663-2233

