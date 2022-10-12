Hill, Redia Sue, 78. Owasso, Retired Corps of Engineers Programs Analyst. Died Monday, October 10. Visitation 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. on Friday, at Shady Grove Cemetery in McAlester. Mowery
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.