 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hill, Redia Sue, 78. Owasso, Retired

  • 0

Hill, Redia Sue, 78. Owasso, Retired Corps of Engineers Programs Analyst. Died Monday, October 10. Visitation 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, at Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. on Friday, at Shady Grove Cemetery in McAlester. Mowery

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert