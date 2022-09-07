 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Higgins, Charles, 83

Obituaries for September 7
Tulsa. Higgins, Charles, 83. Electrician. Died Friday, September 2. Family will greet friends on Tuesday, 6-8 pm at the Legacy Chapel. Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday at the Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service

