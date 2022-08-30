 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Higginbotham, Leroy, 87

Haskell. Higginbotham, Leroy, 87. U.S. Army Veteran and Retired Land Surveyor . Died Friday, August 26th. Visitation: Monday, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm with family present from 5:00 to 7:00pm at Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Wednesday at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, Haskell. Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home

