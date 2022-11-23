 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hickman, Sherry Ann, 80. Broken Arrow

Hickman, Sherry Ann, 80. Broken Arrow, Housewife. Died Sunday, November 20. Viewing will be 2-8PM, Sunday. Family will be receiving visitors from 2-4PM. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 10AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

