Hickman, Sherry Ann, 80. Broken Arrow, Housewife. Died Sunday, November 20. Viewing will be 2-8PM, Sunday. Family will be receiving visitors from 2-4PM. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 10AM at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.