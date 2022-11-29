Hettwer, Paul Leon, 81. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Head Accounting Manager for Canteen Vending Services. Died 11/22/2022. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 3:00 PM., Thursday at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel., 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK. Floral Haven Funeral Home, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK
