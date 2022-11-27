Hettwer, III, Paul Leon, 81. Broken Arro

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hettwer, III, Paul Leon, 81. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Head Accounting Manager. Died 11/22/2022. Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Floral Haven Funeral Home.Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, OK.. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory, 6500 S. 129th E. Ave., Broken Arrow, OK.

