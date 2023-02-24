Hernandez, Javier, 51. Tulsa, factory production line worker. Died Saturday, February 18. Visitation 3-6pm Sunday at Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 1pm Monday Green Acres Cemetery, Skiatook. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa
