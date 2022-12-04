 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Henry, Pat, 71. Tulsa, Computer Programmer. Died Tuesday, November 29. Service will be 1pm, Wednesday, December 7 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

