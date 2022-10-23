 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Hendrix, Mari Jo, 69. Broken Arrow

Hendrix, Mari Jo, 69. Broken Arrow, Waitress. Died Tuesday, October 18. A Memorial Service will be held 2 pm, Friday, October 28, at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, OK. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service

