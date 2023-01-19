 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henderson, Bobbie, 75. Cleveland

  • 0

Henderson, Bobbie, 75. Cleveland, Oklahoma, Retired Teacher's Assistant. Died Monday, January 16. Visitation will be held 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, Friday, at Chapman-Black Funeral home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Service will be held at 2:30 pm, Saturday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert