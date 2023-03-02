Henager, Clyde, 82. Cleveland, Veteran US Air Force. Died Monday, February 27. Visitation will be held Thursday, at Chapman-Black Funeral Home in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Service will be held 2 pm Friday, at the Church of the Nazarene in Cleveland, Oklahoma. Chapman-Black Funeral Home
