Hembree, Linda Sue, 75. Tulsa OK

Hembree, Linda Sue, 75. Tulsa OK, Homemaker. Died Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Asbury Church-Mason Chapel. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

