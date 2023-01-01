 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Helterbrand, Don, 79. Tulsa, Sooner Freight CEO. Died Thursday, December 15. Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7 at Guts Church. Ninde Brookside

