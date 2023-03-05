Helm, Connie, 68. Broken Arrow, Homemaker. Died Monday, February 27. Friends and family visitation 2-4 pm, Sunday. Viewing 9 am - 4 pm, Monday, March 6, both at Garrett Funeral Home. Services 1 pm, Tuesday, March 7, at County Line Baptist Church. Burial to follow at Floral Haven Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home Broken Arrow
